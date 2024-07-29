Athletics' Brent Rooker Responds to Bettor Complaining About Lost Wager
A bettor upset with a lost wager took to Instagram on Sunday and sent a direct message to Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker, whom he had $21,000 riding on as the last leg of his parlay.
"You sold me yesterday!", the bettor wrote. "1 leg away from 21k and you could only hit singles."
The individual likely never thought Rooker would respond, but he did. And the A's outfielder was in no mood to entertain this, as he immediately shut down the bettor.
"My brother, I cannot even begin to express how much I do not care," Rooker replied.
Then, Rooker took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify why he took the time to respond to the bettor.
And then immediately signed off of X.
The bettor is referring to Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, when Rooker went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and a run scored.
Rooker, an All-Star for the first time in 2023, may not have found his power stroke that night, to the bettor's dismay, but he certainly has had it all season.
The Germantown, Tenn., native is in the midst of a career year, having posted a .296/.370/.587 slash line with 25 home runs, 75 RBI and 52 runs scored in 93 games played in '24.