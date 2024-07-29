SI

Athletics' Brent Rooker Responds to Bettor Complaining About Lost Wager

Rooker is in the midst of a career year for the Athletics.

Tim Capurso

Jul 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) reacts to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker (25) reacts to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

A bettor upset with a lost wager took to Instagram on Sunday and sent a direct message to Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker, whom he had $21,000 riding on as the last leg of his parlay.

"You sold me yesterday!", the bettor wrote. "1 leg away from 21k and you could only hit singles."

The individual likely never thought Rooker would respond, but he did. And the A's outfielder was in no mood to entertain this, as he immediately shut down the bettor.

"My brother, I cannot even begin to express how much I do not care," Rooker replied.

Then, Rooker took to his account on X (formerly Twitter) to clarify why he took the time to respond to the bettor.

And then immediately signed off of X.

The bettor is referring to Oakland's win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, when Rooker went 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and a run scored.

Rooker, an All-Star for the first time in 2023, may not have found his power stroke that night, to the bettor's dismay, but he certainly has had it all season.

The Germantown, Tenn., native is in the midst of a career year, having posted a .296/.370/.587 slash line with 25 home runs, 75 RBI and 52 runs scored in 93 games played in '24.

Published
Tim Capurso

TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/MLB