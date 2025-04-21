Athletics Call Up Top Prospect After Otherworldly Start in Minor Leagues
In their bid to move up in a crowded American League West race, the Athletics are reportedly turning to a minor-league masher.
The Sacramento-based team is calling up first baseman, left fielder and right fielder Nick Kurtz from the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, according to a Monday afternoon report from Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
Kurtz, 22, was taken fourth in last year's MLB draft by the Athletics after a strong collegiate career with Wake Forest. With the Aviators this season, Kurtz has slashed .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
All told, Kurtz comes to Sacramento having played 32 minor-league games—seven in Single-A, five in Double-A, and 20 in Triple-A.
The Athletics are currently 10–12—last in the AL West, but just three games behind the first-place Texas Rangers. The two teams are scheduled to meet in a three-game series beginning Monday in Sacramento, with Kurtz presumably in line to make his MLB debut at some point.