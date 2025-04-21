SI

Athletics Call Up Top Prospect After Otherworldly Start in Minor Leagues

The Sacramento-based team is mired in a crowded AL West race.

Patrick Andres

The Athletics draft Nick Kurtz in 2024.
The Athletics draft Nick Kurtz in 2024. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In their bid to move up in a crowded American League West race, the Athletics are reportedly turning to a minor-league masher.

The Sacramento-based team is calling up first baseman, left fielder and right fielder Nick Kurtz from the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators, according to a Monday afternoon report from Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

Kurtz, 22, was taken fourth in last year's MLB draft by the Athletics after a strong collegiate career with Wake Forest. With the Aviators this season, Kurtz has slashed .321/.385/.655 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.

All told, Kurtz comes to Sacramento having played 32 minor-league games—seven in Single-A, five in Double-A, and 20 in Triple-A.

The Athletics are currently 10–12—last in the AL West, but just three games behind the first-place Texas Rangers. The two teams are scheduled to meet in a three-game series beginning Monday in Sacramento, with Kurtz presumably in line to make his MLB debut at some point.

