Athletics Executive Resigns Amid Franchise's Planned Move to Las Vegas

Dave Kaval announced Friday that he's resigning his position with the franchise.

Kaval has served as the A's president for the past eight years.
Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval announced Friday that he's resigning from his position with the franchise to pursue other business opportunities in California.

Kaval, who played a big part of the franchise's planned relocation to Las Vegas, has served as the franchise's president for the last eight years. Sandy Dean will take the role of interim president, continuing her work with the A's since John Fisher bought the franchise in 2005.

"We are grateful for Dave's contributions and leadership over the past eight years," Fisher said in a statement. "He guided our organization through a period of significant transition, and we sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment from the team.

"As we look ahead to the next chapter of our franchise, the team will continue to grow under new leadership, driving the organization toward success during our interim years in West Sacramento and at our new home in Las Vegas."

Fisher was the lead point of contact in 2021 when the A's first began looking at Las Vegas as a relocation market. The A's will play at least the next three seasons in Sacramento as they wait for construction of their proposed Las Vegas ballpark to begin.

