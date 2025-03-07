Athletics Ink OF Lawrence Butler to Lengthy Contract Extension After 2024 Breakout
In the wake of a breakout season, Athletics right fielder and designated hitter Lawrence Butler appears set to stick around for the foreseeable future.
The Sacramento-based team has signed Butler to a seven-year contract extension worth $65.5 million, according to a Thursday night report from Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes a year covered by a team option.
Butler, 24, is coming off a breakout 2024 in the Athletics' final season in Oakland. The Burlington, N.J. native slashed a rock-solid .262/.317/.490 with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs—bettering his numbers from a 42-game cameo in 2023.
Since its relocation, the Sacramento team—aiming to move to Las Vegas by 2028—has shown an uncharacteristic willingness to spend on its roster. The Athletics gave pitcher Luis Severino a three-year, $67 million contract on Dec. 6, for instance.
The Sacramento team is scheduled to open its 2025 season on March 27 against the Seattle Mariners.