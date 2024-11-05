Athletics GM Tells Reporters Team Intends to Keep Former All-Star Brent Rooker
The Athletics may not be in their permanent home next season, but they will have their best player.
The team will not trade designated hitter Brent Rooker this offseason, Athletics general manager David Forst told reporters Tuesday afternoon via Jon Heyman of The New York Post.
"We're going to keep (Rooker)," Forst said.
During the Athletics' last two seasons in Oakland, Rooker was one of the team's lone bright spots. In 2023, he slashed .246/.329/.488 with 30 home runs and 69 RBIs—making the American League All-Star team for the first time.
In 2024, Rooker was even better. The designated hitter slashed .293/.365/.562 with 39 home runs and 112 RBIs, getting two hits in the Athletics' final home game in Oakland on Sept. 26 against the Texas Rangers.
The Athletics—who will play in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons—open their season on March 27 against the Seattle Mariners.