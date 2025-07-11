Athletics Fireballer Mason Miller Unleashes Fastest Pitch of MLB Season
Athletics closer Mason Miller throws a baseball very, very hard. That's the most efficient, but not entirely helpful scouting report a manager could give a hitter tasked with turning around that velocity. For the visual learners, Miller is absolutely dominating the top of the charts when it comes to speed.
That 104.1 mph effort, which on first blush reads like a misprint, happened on Thursday night in the Athletics' 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves. Sean Murphy was the unfortunate batter in the box at the time of the pitch, which resulted in strike three swinging.
How does one go about hitting that? A salty ol' ball coach might tell you to choke up and move back in the box but they're not the one watching a hard object fly in at such a pace so it's easy for them to say. Miller finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting last season and made the All-Star team.
Perhaps the most surprising thing in this is that he hasn't exactly been a shutdown option out of the 'pen in his second full MLB season, carrying a 4.28 ERA as the All-Star break approaches. Miller is surrendering a hard-hit rate of 42.2% so when batters connect they really connect.