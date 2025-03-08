Athletics Reveal 'Las Vegas' Uniform Patches for Temporary Stay in Sacramento
The Athletics announced a unique jersey sponsor for their temporary stay in Sacramento over the next three seasons. Friday night, the team revealed "Las Vegas" patches that will sit on the sleeves of all jerseys as the A's begin their journey outside of Oakland.
According to MLB.com A's reporter Martín Gallegos, the franchise entered a three-year marketing partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) as their “Official Travel Destination Partner.”
A new stadium for the team is scheduled to be ready for the team's planned move to Las Vegas in 2028. The A's posted new renderings of the stadium Thursday. Construction is scheduled to break ground in June.
Athletics owner John Fisher called the LVCA partnership and Las Vegas jersey patch "the beginning of the transition" to the team's new home.
“This is a chance to wear our hearts on our sleeves for the next three years before bringing the vibrant spirit of our new home front and center across our uniform,” Fisher said via MLB.com.
The A's will play at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif. as they await their new Las Vegas stadium. The Sacramento River Cats, the Triple A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, play their home games at Sutter Health Park, which they will now share with the A's.
Although Sin City won't have its new Major League ball club for a few seasons, Fisher clearly wants the Athletics to begin the association with their future home after the departure from Oakland.
For now, the team is just the "Athletics." But they found a somewhat odd way to embrace their future in the interim.