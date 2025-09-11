Athletics Walk Off Red Sox and Snap Aroldis Chapman's Historic Hitless Streak
Athletics designated hitter Shea Langeliers did the impossible Wednesday. He got a base hit off Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman.
To lead off the ninth inning, Langeliers hit a double for what was Chapman's first hit surrendered since July 23. He had gone 50 batters and 17 appearances without giving up a hit, which is the third-longest streak in MLB history since 1901, according to ESPN. The only pitchers who have gone more appearances without allowing a hit are Randy Choate of the Marlins with 20 hitless appearances in 2011 and the Mets' Tim Byrdak, who didn't give up a hit in 18 appearances in 2012.
The rare hit on Chapman was a sign of bad things to come for the Boston as Langeliers advanced to third on a flyout before center fielder Lawrence Butler hit a walk-off single to bring him home. The game-winning run was the first earned run Chapman gave up since July 23 as well.
On the season, he has an incredible 1.14 ERA with a 4–3 record, striking out 81 batters to 14 walks. The 37-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Red Sox in the offseason after he spent last year with the Pirates on another one-year deal.
A historic streak ends for the Boston flamethrower, but that only means an opportunity for a new one to begin.