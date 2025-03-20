Atlanta Braves Signing Former Red Sox, Yankees Outfielder Alex Verdugo
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves signed one of the bigger names remaining on the MLB free agent market.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to report the Braves were signing Alex Verdugo to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. Verdugo is coming off an inconsisent campaign with the New York Yankees in which he appeared in 149 games and played left field for the pinstripes' World Series run. He hit .233 from the plate and recorded 13 home runs along with 61 RBI.
Verdugo, 28, is no stranger to bouncing around the league. He was traded by the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the centerpieces of the Mookie Betts trade and spent a few years with the Boston Red Sox. Then the Sox sent him to the Yankees last offseason.
Now Verdugo will suit up in the NL once more, this time for the Braves.