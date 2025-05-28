SI

Bad Base Running Leads to Juan Soto Hitting 354-Foot Lineout to the First Baseman

Stephen Douglas

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza talks with umpire Sean Barber after an unique play.
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza talks with umpire Sean Barber after an unique play. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Juan Soto found himself involved involved in another base running lowlight during the New York Mets game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. With a runner on first in the bottom of the first inning, Soto hit a line drive to right-center and Chicago centerfielder Michael Taylor attempted to make a diving catch.

Taylor did not get there in time to make the catch, but he did trap the ball, which really confused the Mets. Soto, who might have been looking at an extra base hit when the ball left the bat, thought he was out, so he got out of Nimmo's way as he hustled back to first, having also thought the ball was caught.

When the ball got back to the infield the White Sox touched second and then tagged Soto while Nimmo stood on first.

According to home plate umpire Sean Barber, in the end Soto was ruled out for passing Nimmo. And despite the fact that the centerfielder, second baseman and shortstop all handled the ball on the play, it went down as an unassisted lineout to first baseman Miguel Vargas on a ball that was hit 354 feet into the outfield.

Juan Soto hit a 354-foot line out to first. / MLB.com

Somehow the Mets went on to score four runs in this inning.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

