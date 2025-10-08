Bad Bunny Has Foul Ball Fall Right Into His Lap at Yankee Stadium
The Yankees were able to mount a rally to avoid elimination at the hands of the Blue Jays on Tuesday night in the Bronx, setting up another win-or-go-home situation for themselves in Game 4. Aaron Judge played likely hero among several and it's possible momentum has shifted.
Bad Bunny, who was recently announced as the halftime entertainment for the upcoming Super Bowl, had little to do with the final score but briefly became the main character once again when a foul ball drifted over to his incredibly good seat right behind home plate.
Mr. Bunny didn't exactly stick his nose in there to make a play on the pop-up but the fan seated behind him failed to make the play and a lucky souvenir hopped right into the artist's real estate.
Baseball historians may remember that Bad Bunny was a participant in the 2022 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium.
They say the ball finds you in this sport and in this case, with all the headlines surrounding his Super Bowl nod and a fresh off hosting Saturday Night Live, perhaps we shouldn't be surprised that this guy got involved.