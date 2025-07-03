Banned Diamondbacks Fan Says He’s Only Been Ejected From Stadium Twice
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Tuesday their decision to ban season-ticket holder Dave McCaskill, who had reached for a potential home run ball that was still technically in play resulting in fan interference, for the rest of the season.
After McCaskill latest semi-robbery on Monday night, internet sleuths were quick to note that this was not the first time McCaskill’s hand had gotten caught in the home run cookie jar. The eagle-eyed baseball fans at Jomboy Media were able to find four instances over the past four seasons involving a McCaskill reach leading to a review.
On Tuesday, McCaskill made his case while speaking with local news.
“I’m a D-Backs fan. I would never want to do anything to hurt the D-Backs or to have them lose the game,” McCaskill began.
McCaskill said that he had been ejected from games three times due to interference, but all of them had been close calls, and one of them was so close that he wasn’t ejected but actually just moved to another seat in the stadium, “So technically, I’ve only been ejected twice.”
McCaskill made his comments from an office that was adorned with a ton of other baseballs. Speaking with The Athletic, he said he’s caught 24 home run balls while attending games at Chase Field.
This comical bit of setting works both for and against McCaskill’s case. On one hand, to his point, he’s only been ejected three times, and really only twice when you think about it, and given the number of baseballs he has apparently nabbed, you can make the argument that he’s actually on a pretty good hit rate.
On the other hand, there are many, I would even guess the majority of baseball fans who have never been ejected from a game once, let alone been ejected three times, or actually twice. McCaskill told The Athletic, that he is apparently notorious enough that Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas recognized him in the moment of his latest interference, asking “Dave, why do you keep doing this?”
It feels like this one blows over eventually. Hopefully McCaskill’s ban for the rest of the year is a good lesson and he can come back and enjoy games in 2026 and maybe still get a few home run balls like if they come in his direction but not be so aggro about it. Maybe it’s time to splurge for club level.