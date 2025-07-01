Diamondbacks Ban Season-Ticket Holder for Long History of Fan Interference Incidents
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Tuesday that the fan who interfered with a live ball in Monday's game against the San Franciso Giants, and a handful of other times over the past few years, has been banned from attending games for the remainder of the 2025 MLB season.
During Monday's game, the fan interfered with a hit from Giants third baseman Christian Koss in the eighth inning, reaching over the outfield wall and catching the live ball with his glove. After it was initially ruled a home run, umpires reviewed the play and determined it was a ground rule double.
Shockingly, it's not the first time the individual has been seen interfering with play at Diamondbacks game. The individual is a season-ticket holder and has been caught catching potential home run balls at the wall multiple times over the past few seasons.
Following Monday's incident, the organization banned for the rest of the season and issued the following statement:
"While our policy is not to publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference during last night's game. This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025. This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."
The team did not specify what requirements the fan would need to meet in order to see the ban lifted in 2026, but for now, he won't be allowed back at the stadium.