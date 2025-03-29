SI

Baseball Fans Left Baffled After Willson Contreras Appears to Eat Bat Tape at Plate

An odd move by the St. Louis first baseman left fans confused.

Liam McKeone

Willson Contreras enjoyed a snack on Saturday
The St. Louis Cardinals hosted the Minnesota Twins on Saturday afternoon for an early-season clash. Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras momentarily stole the show, not because of anything he did on the field, but because of what he did in the batter's box. And not because of any big hit he had from the batter's box, but rather because of what he ate in the batter's box.

While at-bat, Contreras stepped back from the plate and ripped what appeared to be tape off the handle of his bat with his teeth. He then popped the tape into his mouth. It was far too casual.

Fans across the league were left confused by Contreras's decision.

A very odd sequence.

