SI

MLB Fans Mock A's Ridiculous Press Conference Setup in Sacramento

Ryan Phillips

Athletics relief pitcher Mason Miller shakes hands with catcher Shea Langeliers following a strikeout against the Seattle Mariners to end the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Athletics relief pitcher Mason Miller shakes hands with catcher Shea Langeliers following a strikeout against the Seattle Mariners to end the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Athletics are not helping the perception they're running a minor league operation at their new minor league home.

On Monday, the (should still be Oakland) A's will have their first game at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home in Sacramento. The franchise unveiled the setup they'll use for press conferences a few hours before the team was set to take on the Chicago Cubs and it's pretty hilarious.

That looks like the media area for a low-level high school tournament.

MLB fans immediately jumped in on the act, making fun of the A's for such a low-rent setup.

A note to A's owner John Fisher, if you want people to take you seriously, stop being so unserious.

The A's have started the season 2-2 and, despite their owner's best efforts, actually look like they could be far better on the field this season.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/MLB