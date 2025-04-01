MLB Fans Mock A's Ridiculous Press Conference Setup in Sacramento
The Athletics are not helping the perception they're running a minor league operation at their new minor league home.
On Monday, the (should still be Oakland) A's will have their first game at Sutter Health Park, their temporary home in Sacramento. The franchise unveiled the setup they'll use for press conferences a few hours before the team was set to take on the Chicago Cubs and it's pretty hilarious.
That looks like the media area for a low-level high school tournament.
MLB fans immediately jumped in on the act, making fun of the A's for such a low-rent setup.
A note to A's owner John Fisher, if you want people to take you seriously, stop being so unserious.
The A's have started the season 2-2 and, despite their owner's best efforts, actually look like they could be far better on the field this season.