Beloved Brewers Announcer Bob Uecker Dies at 90
Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, has passed away according to the team. He was 90.
Uecker had a six-year MLB career that started with the Milwaukee Braves in 1962. By 1971 he was calling Brewers games on the radio, a job he held for more than half a century, right through last season. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2003.
In his post-playing days Uecker became known for his sense of humor, which he turned into regular appearances on The Tonight Show and an impressive IMDB page.
As an actor he starred in a network sitcom (Mr. Belvedere) and became one of the most memorable movie announcers of all-time when he played Harry Doyle in Major League and even had a string of Miller Lite ads in the 80s.
RIP.
