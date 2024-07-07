Ben Rice Nearly Blows Curtain Call in Hilarious Fashion After Career Day vs. Red Sox
New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice slugged three home runs and tallied seven RBI in New York's 14–4 rout of the division rival Boston Red Sox on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx.
Rice was punishing Boston's pitching all afternoon, and after his third blast, a three-run homer in the seventh inning, the crowd at Yankee Stadium asked for a curtain call.
Rice, who has never been in this position in his major league career to-date, was trying to figure out how to exit the dugout to tip his cap to the fans. After nearly exiting the dugout in the wrong spot, his teammates were there to direct him in hilarious fashion.
The Cohasset, MA native set several records in his historic day. Rice became the first Yankees rookie to hit three home runs in a game. Additionally, he joined Lou Gehrig as the only Yankees rookie to drive in seven runs.
Rice and the Yankees needed an emphatic feel-good victory after how they've played as a team over the last month. Despite their struggles, they still sit at 55-36 on the season, just two games out of first place in the AL East.