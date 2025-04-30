SI

NBA Fans Roasted Ben Simmons Over His Laughably Bad Fail vs. Nikola Jokic

Andy Nesbitt

Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons played five minutes and scored zero points in the Game 5 loss to the Nuggets.
Ben Simmons, the former No. 1 NBA draft pick, played five minutes in the Clippers Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and while he scored zero points, one of his shot attempts led to lots of jokes from fans on social media.

Simmons found himself being guarded by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and tried his best to do something good for his team. Jokic gave Simmons plenty of room, basically begging him to shoot, before Simmons threw up an ugly one-hander from inside the paint.

His shot missed everything and seemed to catch the Nuggets by surprise as they deflected it out of bounds:

Here's another angle of it:

NBA fans had fun roasting Simmons over that:

Game 6 of this series is Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Nuggets lead, 3–2.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

