NBA Fans Roasted Ben Simmons Over His Laughably Bad Fail vs. Nikola Jokic
Ben Simmons, the former No. 1 NBA draft pick, played five minutes in the Clippers Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night and while he scored zero points, one of his shot attempts led to lots of jokes from fans on social media.
Simmons found himself being guarded by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and tried his best to do something good for his team. Jokic gave Simmons plenty of room, basically begging him to shoot, before Simmons threw up an ugly one-hander from inside the paint.
His shot missed everything and seemed to catch the Nuggets by surprise as they deflected it out of bounds:
Not great!
Here's another angle of it:
NBA fans had fun roasting Simmons over that:
Game 6 of this series is Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Nuggets lead, 3–2.