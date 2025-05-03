Umpire Caught Swearing at Himself on Hot Mic For Missed Call After Review
Umpire Bill Miller couldn't believe he missed this call at the plate during the Boston Red Sox's 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday.
With two outs in the bottom of the 8th, Jalen Duran tried to score from first on a Rafael Devers single to center. Duran slid headfirst into home right as the throw reached catcher Ryan Jeffers, who reached out to tag him just before he touched the plate.
Home plate umpire Bill Miller immediately signaled safe, but the play went to review where it was decided that Durant was actually out. After announcing this news to the fans at Fenway Park, Miller apparently forgot to turn off his microphe.
What followed was not safe for work.
"F---," Miller exclaimed as the crowd booed. "F------ saw that too. G-- dammit."
The important thing is that the call was right in the end. And the team that had a run taken off the board still won so there was really nothing for anyone to be upset about.