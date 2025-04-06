Blake Snell Injury Update: Dodgers’ Pitcher Heading to IL
The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed starting pitcher Blake Snell on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, the team announced Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers have called up right-hander Matt Sauer.
Snell lands on the IL after he made two starts for the Dodgers in his first season with the team. Snell started the franchise's home opener 10 days ago, allowing five hits, two earned runs and four walks while striking out two in a 5–4 win over the Detroit Tigers. He made his most recent start on Wednesday, giving up five hits, no earned runs, four walks and striking out two over four innings in a 6–5 win over the Atlanta Braves.
Snell was one of the Dodgers' biggest additions this past offseason, signing with Los Angeles on a five-year, $182 million deal.
The team's starting rotation was hampered by injuries last season, prompting the organization to revamped its arsenal of starters. Just two weeks into the 2025 season, however, one of their prized additions already hit the IL.
Snell, a two-time Cy Young winner, missed time last season with the San Francisco Giants due to shoulder and elbow injuries, but managed to return strong after the All-Star break, and finished the season with a 3.12 ERA.