Blake Snell Signing With Dodgers Has MLB Fans in Sheer Disbelief
“It’s just not fair” was a phrase that was probably said a lot Tuesday night after Blake Snell agreed to a massive five-year, $182 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Coming off a dominant World Series win, the Dodgers inked the two-time Cy Young winner to the first nine-figure deal of the winter, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes a whopping $52 million signing bonus.
The left-hander entered this winter as one of the top free-agent arms having found his elite form in the second half of the 2024 season, posting a 1.23 ERA across his final 14 starts for the San Francisco Giants and a 3.12 ERA on the year.
Snell, 31, will join a ridiculously talented Dodgers rotation in 2025 that includes Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, with Clayton Kershaw also expected to re-sign with the team and suit up at some point.
Nearly every MLB fan not cheering for the Dodgers had some variation of the same reaction to Snell joining the World Series champs: Disbelief with a healthy helping of disgust at watching the rich get richer.