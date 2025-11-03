Blue Jays 2026 Free Agents: 7 Players Not Under Contract Following World Series Loss
The Blue Jays were two outs away from winning the franchise’s first World Series since their back-to-back titles in 1992 and ‘93. Instead, a most improbable Miguel Rojas solo home run knotted Game 7 up at 4–4, and a Will Smith home run in extra innings lifted the Dodgers to a 5–4 win.
It was a dream run to the Fall Classic from Toronto, which finished the 2024 season in the cellar of the AL East at 74–88. Fast forward a year, and the Blue Jays were division winners and American League champions. It was a sensational turnaround for the organization, though it lacked the storybook ending that it longed for.
Now, it’s back to the drawing boards for Toronto after its heartbreaking World Series loss. The team will have a few contract decisions to make this offseason, with a number of players set to hit free agency.
In total, there are seven Blue Jays players with contracts set to expire, so let’s take a look at what members of the 2025 team might not be back in ‘26.
Chris Bassitt, SP
Bassitt has been with the Blue Jays since 2023, and he’s been a solid member of their starting rotation. This past season, he made 32 appearances including 31 starts and recorded a 3.96 ERA, 166 strikeouts and a 1.327 WHIP. The former All-Star made $22 million in 2025. Given the market for starting pitchers, it’s possible he’ll be in line for a similarly lucrative short-term deal in free agency, but at that price tag, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be back in Toronto next season.
Bo Bichette, SS
Bichette came up through the Blue Jays’ minor league system, but his time with the organization could be reaching its end. The two-time All-Star is set to hit free agency this offseason, and at 27 years old, he’ll likely be in the market for a long-term deal. Last offseason, Willy Adames penned a seven-year, $182 million deal with the Giants, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bichette’s new deal surpass that mark.
Bichette had a bounce-back season in 2025, logging a career-best .311 batting average while hitting 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. His .840 OPS is tied for the second-best mark in his career, and his 44 doubles were the most he’s hit in a season. The production is there, but will the Blue Jays be willing to back up the Brinks truck for their longtime infielder? It’ll be one of the biggest decisions the front office makes this offseason, and there’s a real chance Bichette is wearing a different uniform next season.
Shane Bieber, SP
Unlike the other players on this list, Bieber has a player option for the 2026 season. If he opts in, which is certainly plausible given the injuries he’s dealt with over the last two years, he’d be due to make $16 million next season.
When healthy, Bieber remains an effective starter. He made seven starts for Toronto in 2025 and owned a 3.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. A $16 million price tag for a former Cy Young and Triple Crown winner could prove to be a bargain, especially if he can stay on the field and return to form. This one is out of the Jays’ hands, but bringing Bieber back would be a great move for the organization.
Seranthony Dominguez, RP
Dominguez was acquired at the trade deadline in a deal with the Orioles and became a key part of the Blue Jays’ bullpen. He made 24 appearances for Toronto during the regular season and logged a 3.00 ERA with 25 strikeouts and 12 walks in 21 innings.
He pitched well for the team, including in the playoffs when he made 12 appearances and had a 3.18 ERA. Ultimately, the trade for Dominguez was a rental move, and it certainly served its purpose, but it’s likely that the Blue Jays will let the 30-year-old walk in free agency.
Ty France, 1B
Another Blue Jays trade deadline acquisition, France came over from the Twins and appeared in 37 games for Toronto during the regular season. He logged a .697 OPS with one home run and eight RBIs, and didn’t play a big role in the postseason, where he appeared in just two games.
France is a solid option off the bench, but, much like the trade for Dominguez, the Blue Jays had the 2025 season in mind when bringing France aboard. He wouldn’t cost too much to retain, but it seems more likely that the organization lets him walk this offseason.
Max Scherzer, SP
Have we seen the last of Max Scherzer in an MLB uniform? His 2025 season was plagued by injuries, and he struggled when healthy, logging a 5.19 ERA across 17 starts. He looked more like his usual self in the postseason and played a big role in the team’s run to the World Series, but it would be a big surprise if the Blue Jays brought him back for what would be his 19th season in the league.
There had been plenty of speculation that Scherzer would retire after this season, but he sang a very different tune in the aftermath of Saturday’s Game 7 loss. If Scherzer does intend to continue his career, he’ll likely do so with a new team.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B
Kiner-Falefa was brought in at the trade deadline for his second stint in Toronto and mostly came off the bench for the Blue Jays. In 19 games in the regular season, he had a .625 OPS with one home run and five RBIs. In the postseason, Kiner-Falefa struggled across 15 games. He had a .400 OPS with just six hits and two extra-base hits in 37 at-bats. He, too, seems likely to part ways with the organization this winter.