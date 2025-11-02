Max Scherzer Comments on His MLB Future After Blue Jays World Series Loss
At 41 years old, there was a strong chance the 2025 season could be Max Scherzer’s last. But, he doesn’t think so.
The three-time Cy Young award winner started in Game 7 of the World Series for his Blue Jays vs. the Dodgers on Saturday night. He pitched 4.1 innings, notching three strikeouts with four hits, one right and one batter walked. When Scherzer walked off the mound in the fifth inning, was that his last time pitching in MLB? He would say no.
“The only thing I can say is it's going to take some time to give a full answer to that but there is no way that was my last pitch,” Scherzer said after the game, via ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.
Scherzer was playing on a one-year contract in Toronto, meaning he’ll become a free agent this offseason. A team will have to be willing to sign the veteran ace in order for his career to continue. It could be an interesting offseason for Scherzer.
The Blue Jays failed to give Scherzer his third World Series ring on Saturday night after they lost 5-4 to the Dodgers in 11 innings. The Blue Jays ultimately lost on a heartbreaking double play in the 11th, and that came after pinch runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa was mere inches away from what would have been a walk-off game-winning run in the ninth inning. It was a tough loss for all of Toronto.