Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Expected to Miss ‘Extended Period of Time,’ per Report
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah will seek a second opinion on his injured right elbow, TSN’s Scott Mitchell reports.
“I’m told the expectation at this point is that he’s likely going to miss an extended period of time,” Mitchell added.
Manoah left in the second inning of Wednesday’s start against the Chicago White Sox after he reacted painfully to throwing a pitch. He said after the game that he first experienced discomfort in the elbow after his previous start against the Detroit Tigers.
“Felt it after my start in Detroit and tried to do everything I can with the training staff through the week,” Manoah said after the game in Chicago. “Threw a bullpen a couple days ago, kind of felt fine. I felt like I was able to go out there and compete and give the team a chance, and just wasn’t able to.”
The injury derails what had been a promising bounce-back season for the former All-Star. After finishing third in Cy Young voting in 2022, Manoah had a terrible ’23 season in which his ERA jumped to 5.87 and even saw Toronto go as far as to send him to rookie ball to try to get back on track. He started this season on the injured list with a shoulder issue before making his season debut on May 5.
After a rough first start of the season, Manoah showed flashes of his former self in his next two outings, going seven innings in each game without allowing an earned run. Overall, he has a 3.70 ERA in five starts with 26 strikeouts and eight walks.