Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette Seen Trying Out New Position Before World Series
The Blue Jays will be playing the Dodgers in the 2025 World Series beginning on Friday, and they'll be getting some welcome reinforcements ahead of the Fall Classic.
Star Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette has missed the entire postseason to this point after suffering a knee injury in September ahead of the playoffs. After the Blue Jays beat the Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS to clinch a World Series berth Bichette revealed he's now healthy enough to play and the team seems set to put him on their roster for the championship series. It's a big addition; Bichette hit .311 this year with 94 RBI and tied for second in MLB with 181 total hits.
But while Bichette's talent isn't in question his reintegration into a successful playoff squad may prove tricky. The Blue Jays have found a rhythm in his absence and even the smallest change could tip upset the equilibrium they've found. Further complicating matters is the two most obvious positions for Bichette to play in the Fall Classic—shortstop and DH— are both taken by players who are thriving right now. Andres Gimenez has been great at short, highlighted by his huge four RBI outing in Game 4 of the ALCS. George Springer has been manning the DH spot and obviously came up clutch in Game 7 with the go-ahead home run but has been hitting quite well outside of that moment, too.
Thus, the dilemma—how do the Blue Jays get Bichette's production on the field without throwing everything out of whack? On Wednesday, they gave their first hint of what they might be thinking about.
Ben Nicholson-Smith of SportsNet reported Bichette was seen taking grounders at second base during practice Wednesday afternoon. The star shortstop has never played another position at the major league level; he did record 30 appearances at second during his climb up the minor leagues.
It doesn't mean for sure that Toronto will opt to put Bichette at second and shuffle everyone else around accordingly. But it offers an intriguing glimpse into the options the team wants to explore. It would make for quite the story if Bichette made his World Series debut and his second base debut at the same time.
A big storyline to watch as the Fall Classic unfolds.