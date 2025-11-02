SI

Blue Jays Closer Had Brutal Quote About How He 'Cost' His Team the World Series

The closer gave up a home run to Miguel Rojas in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game.

Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman feels like he “cost” the team the World Series win after giving up a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman feels like he "cost" the team the World Series win after giving up a game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning.
When Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman entered Game 7 of the World Series in the eighth inning on Saturday night, Toronto was up 4-3 over the Dodgers. He needed four outs to seal the championship win for his team—that’s a lot of pressure.

In the ninth inning He delivered a quick strikeout of Enrique Hernández for the first out, then on a 3-2 count, Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas hit a 387-foot home run to tie the game. Hoffman then got the final two outs of the inning to give Toronto the opportunity to win in the bottom of the ninth, but he still felt like he failed in his closing position.

The Dodgers went on to win 5-4 in the 11th inning, and Hoffman felt the weight of the loss, telling reporters afterward that he feels like he “cost” the team the World Series title.

“It sucks,” Hoffman said after the game. “Supposed to end differently. Was just one pitch. I cost everybody here a World Series ring. It feels pretty s---ty.”

Obviously the loss can’t be blamed on just one person, there were plenty of late mistakes made by the Blue Jays in Game 7, but Hoffman was understandably emotional after the loss. It’s going to be a tough inning to sit with all offseason.

