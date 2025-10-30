Blue Jays' Davis Schneider, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hit Back-to-Back Homers to Start Game 5
Well, the Blue Jays got off to a fiery start with back-to-back home runs on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers.
The pregame music had barely stopped before Blake Snell threw his first pitch of the game to Davis Schneider, who was in the leadoff spot for the first time this series with George Springer out for the second consecutive game. Schneider hit Snell's 96-mph fastball for a 373-foot home run to start off the game. There were still plenty of empty seats in Dodger Stadium as fans had just started trickling in for the matchup.
Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked up to the plate. It took him just two pitches to then hit a home run off of another 96-mph fastball thrown by Snell, this time a 394-foot homer to the outfield to hand Toronto a quick 2–0 lead.
This is the first time in World Series history that a game has begun with back-to-back home runs, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. What an incredible way to start off Game 5. We'll see if the Blue Jays can keep this momentum going before they head back to Toronto on Friday.