Blue Jays' Davis Schneider, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hit Back-to-Back Homers to Start Game 5

This is the first time in World Series history in which a team started the game hitting back-to-back homers.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run minutes after his teammate Davis Schneider did the same to start Game 5 of the World Series.
Well, the Blue Jays got off to a fiery start with back-to-back home runs on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Dodgers.

The pregame music had barely stopped before Blake Snell threw his first pitch of the game to Davis Schneider, who was in the leadoff spot for the first time this series with George Springer out for the second consecutive game. Schneider hit Snell's 96-mph fastball for a 373-foot home run to start off the game. There were still plenty of empty seats in Dodger Stadium as fans had just started trickling in for the matchup.

Then, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked up to the plate. It took him just two pitches to then hit a home run off of another 96-mph fastball thrown by Snell, this time a 394-foot homer to the outfield to hand Toronto a quick 2–0 lead.

This is the first time in World Series history that a game has begun with back-to-back home runs, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. What an incredible way to start off Game 5. We'll see if the Blue Jays can keep this momentum going before they head back to Toronto on Friday.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

