Blue Jays Fans Taunt Shohei Ohtani With Petty Four-Word Chant in Game 1 Win
The Blue Jays took care of business in Game 1 of the World Series against the Dodgers with a thrilling 11-4 win at home while also making some history in the process.
Blue Jays' Addison Barger broke the game wide open at the bottom of the sixth inning with his pinch-hit grand slam, and Toronto went on to score a whopping nine runs—good for third-most ever in a World Series inning–to give themselves a very comfortable lead over the defending champs.
The Blue Jays' offense was humming so well that fans at Rogers Centre collectively decided they were finally over Shohei Ohtani years after the Toronto organization's infamous failed attempts to recruit him in free agency.
In the top of the ninth during Ohtani's final at-bat of Game 1, Blue Jays fans launched into the perfect four-word chant: "We don't need you."
Listen to that hilariously petty moment below:
And here's the clearest audio of the chant, just for good measure:
Those fans had better hope and pray that their Ohtani chant ages well for the rest of the series.
Ohtani recorded his first career World Series home run to give the Dodgers some life after Toronto's offensive onslaught, joining Hideki Matsui as the only Japanese-born players to homer in the Fall Classic, but he and the Dodgers ultimately came up short in Game 1.
The Blue Jays will look to bring the same offensive firepower Saturday night to extend their series lead over the Dodgers—and prove once again they don't need the three-time MVP–in Game 2 at Rogers Centre.