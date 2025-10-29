SI

Blue Jays Fans Watching at Rogers Centre Were So Fired Up for Game 4 Win

Around 30,000 fans watched Game 4 of the World Series at the ballpark in Toronto.

The Rogers Centre was packed for Game 4 of the World Series.
The World Series will return to Toronto after the Blue Jays won Game 4 on Tuesday night 6–2 to even the series vs. the Dodgers 2–2.

While the Blue Jays have been in Los Angeles the past two days, Toronto fans still packed Rogers Centre with thousands of fans sitting in the stadium for watch parties. And those fans in Toronto were definitely happier on Tuesday night with the win rather than on Monday night after the nearly seven-hour, 18-inning long Game 3 that resulted in a Dodgers win.

Videos captured the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night after the Blue Jays recorded the final out in the bottom of the ninth. It's safe to say the stadium went absolutely nuts. Take a look of the 30,000 fans erupting in cheers as their team secured the Game 4 victory.

It'll be electric to see what the Rogers Centre is like come Friday when the series returns to Toronto for Game 6. In the meantime, the Blue Jays still have one more game in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

