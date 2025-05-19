SI

Drake Brazenly Blames Justin Bieber for Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 Blowout Loss

Kristen Wong

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber watch Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber watch Game Seven of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena on May 18, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. / Photo by Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images
In this story:

It just wasn't God's plan for the Toronto Maple Leafs to advance in the NHL playoffs after their 6-1 blowout loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

One of the Leafs' biggest homegrown fans, Drake, wagered $1 million on Toronto before the last game of the semifinal series and ended up losing it all, adding more lore to the already infamous Drake Curse of sports betting history. But, instead of admitting it may have been his fault, the Canadian rapper took to social media to point the finger at another pop icon: Justin Bieber.

Bieber was seen sitting with his wife Hailey at Scotiabank Arena watching his Leafs team put together a putrid performance in a do-or-die game. Following the deflating defeat, Drake posted a simple two-word message on his Instagram account: "Bieber curse."

Nice try, Drake.

After topping the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference with a 52-26-4 record, the Maple Leafs will have to wait another season to try to end their NHL-record 57-year Stanley Cup drought. Curse or no curse, their celebrity fanbase certainly isn't helping .

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NHL