Drake Brazenly Blames Justin Bieber for Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 Blowout Loss
It just wasn't God's plan for the Toronto Maple Leafs to advance in the NHL playoffs after their 6-1 blowout loss in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.
One of the Leafs' biggest homegrown fans, Drake, wagered $1 million on Toronto before the last game of the semifinal series and ended up losing it all, adding more lore to the already infamous Drake Curse of sports betting history. But, instead of admitting it may have been his fault, the Canadian rapper took to social media to point the finger at another pop icon: Justin Bieber.
Bieber was seen sitting with his wife Hailey at Scotiabank Arena watching his Leafs team put together a putrid performance in a do-or-die game. Following the deflating defeat, Drake posted a simple two-word message on his Instagram account: "Bieber curse."
Nice try, Drake.
After topping the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference with a 52-26-4 record, the Maple Leafs will have to wait another season to try to end their NHL-record 57-year Stanley Cup drought. Curse or no curse, their celebrity fanbase certainly isn't helping .