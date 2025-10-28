Blue Jays Make George Springer Lineup Decision for World Series Game 4 After Injury
After being considered "hour-to-hour" by coach John Schneider on Tuesday (via MLB reporter Keegan Matheson), the Blue Jays revealed outfielder George Springer's status for Game 4 just under two hours before the first pitch vs. the Dodgers.
Springer was not included in Toronto's initial lineup vs. Los Angeles. The Blue Jays star left Monday night's marathon 18-inning game in the seventh inning, hours before the game actually ended.
It was determined Springer left with right side discomfort, per MLB, and that he would be undergoing an MRI to learn the severity of the injury. Springer left the field after fouling off a pitch from Dodgers reliever Justin Wrobleski in the top of the seventh inning and did not return.
Springer normally leads off for the Blue Jays, so in his absence, Nathan Lukes will take the leadoff spot for Toronto in an important Game 4. The Dodgers now hold a 2–1 lead over the Blue Jays after the 6–5 win on Monday night. The Blue Jays will need to win on Tuesday night to even out the series and avoid being on the brink of losing.
Through the postseason thus far, Springer has registered 14 hits, 13 runs and four home runs, including a three-run homer that helped the Blue Jays win the ALCS over the Mariners in Game 7. He's averaged .246/.323/.561 through 14 postseason games.