George Springer’s Dramatic Game 7 Home Run With Just the Stadium Sound Is So Good
George Springer's dramatic three-run home run in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night will never be forgotten by Blue Jays fans, and rightfully so. It proved to be the difference in the game and pushed Toronto into the World Series for the first time since 1993.
The Blue Jays were trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Springer came up to the plate with two runners on base. Tensions were off the charts at Rogers Centre, with the sold-out crowd knowing that they could be witnessing a pivotal moment in the team's season with one of their most clutch hitters at the plate.
Springer didn't disappoint as he crushed a 1-0 pitch well over the wall in left field that sent the place into hysterics.
This view of the dramatic home run with just the sound in the stadium is too good:
Here are some more awesome looks at Springer's home run
This is another great crowd-only angle of the blast:
Here is Springer's complete at-bat with just the crowd noise.
This view from right field is cinema, too:
Here's what it looked like on the Fox broadcast:
What's next for the Blue Jays
Springer's home run proved to be the difference in Toronto's 4-3 win. Now the Blue Jays will face a powerful Dodgers team in what should be a very fun World Series. Game 1 is Friday night in Toronto, which will give Blue Jays fans a few days to recover from what was an emotional Game 7 on Monday night.
The Blue Jays' last trip to the World Series ended in dramatic fashion with Joe Carter hitting a walk-off home run in Game 6 to beat the Phillies. That was their second straight title as they beat the Braves, 4-2, in 1992.
Get your popcorn ready, because it feels like this World Series should be a lot of fun.