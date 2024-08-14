Blue Jays' George Springer Went Berserk After Controversial Hit By Pitch Replay
Tuesday night's contest between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels featured some fireworks from the visiting side. Specifically from slugger George Springer.
In the top of the seventh, Toronto held a comfortable 5-0 lead and Springer was at the plate. Lefty Kenny Rosenberg threw a pitch into the dirt that appeared to clip the hitter's foot and Springer immediately began his stroll to first base. However, the home plate umpire called him back, claiming the ball missed Springer.
This led to an almost instantaneous challenge from the Blue Jays dugout. Between slow-motion replays and the obvious shock of Springer, it seemed clear the call would be overturned. But it, somehow, was not, which ranks this pretty high on the worst calls of the season chart.
Springer completely lost his cool and blew up on the ump, leading to an ejection. It was as dramatic a performance we've seen from anyone who got tossed in an MLB game this year.
It's pretty tough to criticize Springer, too. That was about as obvious an HBP as you'll find that requires a replay.
Fortunately for the Jays it ended up making no difference. They'd go on to win, 6-1, with no Springer to help out.