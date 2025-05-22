Blue Jays Had People in Cricket Costumes Throw Strangest First Pitch in MLB History
Perhaps the most bizarre ceremonial first pitch in MLB history was thrown at the Rogers Centre on Thursday ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays game against the San Diego Padres.
A group of five people wearing bright green cricket costumes took to the field before the game and proceeded to huddle up at the pitchers mound. They then emerged from their huddle, rather majestically, and created a path for one of the crickets, who rose up and threw out the ceremonial first pitch to pitcher Eric Lauer, who was serving as the ceremonial catcher.
Video of the unique ceremonial first pitch is below:
The crickets did their thing out there, and the first pitch wasn't half bad either.
Those confused about why Toronto enlisted the group of cricket-costumed individuals to throw out the first pitch are certainly not alone. It turns out, it was part of a collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, the acrobatic circus which tours across Canada and is bringing its bug-themed event called OVO to the city.