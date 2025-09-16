Blue Jays Get Key Injury Update on Bo Bichette Ahead of MLB Postseason
The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for the postseason, but they'll play the final stretch of the regular season without one of their most important players.
Bo Bichette has been sidelined since early September with a sprained left PCL, and manager John Schneider provided an update on the shortstop's progress on Tuesday.
Schneider told reporters that the team received a positive update on Bichette's PCL injury, and that the 27-year-old would only require rest and rehab in order to get back out on the field. Schneider said Bichette would not return during the regular season, but could resume baseball activity as early this week. That could indicate a return during or just before the postseason is a possibility.
The Blue Jays hold a five-game lead in the AL East and are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. They've not yet clinched a playoff berth, but with the best record in the American League, are on pace to not only secure a spot in the postseason, but to do so as the No. 1 seed.
Bichette has bounced back in 2025 after a down year in '24. He's slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and a 3.4 WAR across 139 games.
The Blue Jays conclude their regular season schedule at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 28.