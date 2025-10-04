Blue Jays Make Decision on Bo Bichette for ALDS Matchup vs. Yankees
The AL East champion Blue Jays will officially be without their star shortstop Bo Bichette during their upcoming American League Division Series tilt with the Yankees.
Bichette hasn't played since Sept. 6 due to a left knee sprain. Should Toronto advance, he'd be eligible to return to their postseason roster for the American League Championship Series. The star shortstop led the 94-win Jays with a .311 batting average, plus 18 home runs and 94 RBIs in 139 games over the regular season.
Toronto will lean on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer to power their lineup. Springer led the team with 32 homers this year as he slashed .309/.399/.560. Guerrero hit 23 homers and drove in 84 runs with a .292/.381/.467 slash line in the regular season.
On Friday, manager John Schneider mentioned Bichette was day-to-day still and his status for the ALDS was "coming right down to the wire." That sounds like a positive sign for the star shortstop's potential availability for the ALCS should the Blue Jays get past the Yankees.
The Blue Jays also left off pitchers Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer off their ALDS roster. They made 31 and 17 starts, respectively, for Toronto over the regular season. Toronto decided to go for additional left-handed pitching as a matchup favor against New York's lefty-heavy lineup.
First pitch between the Blue Jays and Yankees' ALDS series is set for 4:08 p.m. ET Saturday, where righthander Kevin Gausman will toe the rubber at Rogers Centre. Righthander Luis Gil will start for the Yankees.