Blue Jays Manager Couldn’t Help but Curse After Winning ALCS to Make World Series
Blue Jays manager John Schneider is really happy. Not just for himself, but for his team and the country he now calls home. After the Blue Jays beat the Mariners to win the American League Championship Series and advance to their first World Series in more than 30-years, Schneider was interviewed by Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, who for the second straight night found herself in an iconic Toronto television moment.
On Sunday she was interviewing Vladimir Guererro Jr. when Sportsnet did a sweet 360-degree shot to soak in the atmosphere after a win in Game 6. Tonight it was just holding the microphone so Schneider could drop a couple F-bombs after a win in Game 7.
"This f---ing unbelievable for me," said Schneider. "This is my 24th year with this organization and I f---ing love it here. These fans, this country, you deserve all of this. It's not about me. It's about every single one that's behind me and I couldn't be happier to represent this team."
Schneider was drafted by the Tigers in 2001, but didn't sign and was then drafted by the Blue Jays in 2002. He spent five years in the Blue Jays' farm system before he retired and started coaching. He worked his way up through the ranks until he got to Toronto in 2019. By 2022 he was named interim manager and now he's led them to their first World Series since he was a kid in New Jersey.