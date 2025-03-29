SI

Blue Jays Manager Had Defeated Quote on Max Scherzer's Injury

Max Scherzer left after three innings on Saturday with lat soreness.

Josh Wilson

Scherzer is in his first year with the Jays
Scherzer is in his first year with the Jays / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Toronto Blue Jays added Max Scherzer on a one-year deal worth $15.5 million this offseason, this was not the start they had in mind. Scherzer left Saturday's game after three innings, hooked due to an injury. Toronto lost 9-5 to the Baltimore Orioles.

After the game, manager John Schneider admitted the lat soreness that Scherzer was experiencing was prevalent before the game, but that the team felt it fine for him to push through with some caution. In the end, the injury won, and Scherzer had to leave the game far before he or the Jays would have liked.

Schneider pulled no punches about how he felt about it, admitting it was extremely frustrating.

Scherzer managed just one strikeout, gave up three hits and accrued two earned runs.

He looked defeated as the Jays made the call to the bullpen:

The veteran pitcher has been candid with the media that a lingering thumb issue has been a sticking point and that he and Toronto are trying to work through it. Still, given that Scherzer attempted to make the start, it's clear this is not how Toronto hoped it would go.

He's in his 18th year and first with the Jays. Hopefully it improves from here.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Josh Wilson
JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB