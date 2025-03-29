Blue Jays Manager Had Defeated Quote on Max Scherzer's Injury
When the Toronto Blue Jays added Max Scherzer on a one-year deal worth $15.5 million this offseason, this was not the start they had in mind. Scherzer left Saturday's game after three innings, hooked due to an injury. Toronto lost 9-5 to the Baltimore Orioles.
After the game, manager John Schneider admitted the lat soreness that Scherzer was experiencing was prevalent before the game, but that the team felt it fine for him to push through with some caution. In the end, the injury won, and Scherzer had to leave the game far before he or the Jays would have liked.
Schneider pulled no punches about how he felt about it, admitting it was extremely frustrating.
Scherzer managed just one strikeout, gave up three hits and accrued two earned runs.
He looked defeated as the Jays made the call to the bullpen:
The veteran pitcher has been candid with the media that a lingering thumb issue has been a sticking point and that he and Toronto are trying to work through it. Still, given that Scherzer attempted to make the start, it's clear this is not how Toronto hoped it would go.
He's in his 18th year and first with the Jays. Hopefully it improves from here.