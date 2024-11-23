Blue Jays Non-Tender All-Star Closer Jordan Romano, Sending Him to Free Agency
Ahead of Friday's MLB non-tender deadline, the Toronto Blue Jays made a difficult decision.
They decided to non-tender closer and two-time All-Star Jordan Romano. The news, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan, sends Romano to free agency.
Romano, 31, pitched in just 15 games and recorded eight saves this season due to elbow injuries. He underwent arthroscopic surgery early July to repair an impingement in his right elbow, which shelved him for the rest of the season. He started the season on the injured list due to elbow issues as well.
He was a top closer in baseball in years before. He recorded 36 saves in both 2023 and 2022 where he earned an All-Star nod in both years. Romano had a strong year in 2021 as well with 23 saves. Over his career, he's 20-17 with a 2.90 ERA in 231 appearances over parts of six seasons with the Blue Jays.
Romano has a number of likely suitors on the open market. He brings a high quality closer to a potential contender, as long as he stays healthy.
The MLB's non-tender deadline is Friday at 8 p.m. ET, where teams must decide whether to "tender" a contract to players who are under club control next season. These are players on the 40-man roster who have not accrued enough service time to become eligible for free agency.