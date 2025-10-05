Blue Jays Rookie Trey Yesavage Makes MLB History With Electric Start vs. Yankees
Trey Yesavage made his first career postseason start on Sunday, and boy did he make it count.
The 22-year-old was called on by the Toronto Blue Jays to start Game 2 of the American League Division Series, and the team's top prospect more than lived up to his billing. Yesavage was electric, and broke the franchise's record for strikeouts in a postseason start by the fourth inning.
The righty set, tied, or approached several MLB records during his outing, in which he struck out 11, walked one, and didn’t give up a single hit over 5 1/3 innings pitched. Toronto went on to win, 13–7, to put the Yankees down 2–0 in the series and on the brink of elimination.
He was the second-youngest player in history to have 10 or more strikeouts in a postseason game. Only John Candelaria was younger during Game 3 of the 1975 NLCS.
In the third and fourth innings, Yesavage struck out all six batters he faced. Those six strikeouts in a row also set an MLB postseason record.
He notched his ninth strikeout in the top of the fourth inning, breaking the Blue Jays' record for strikeouts in a postseason game, passing four players tied with eight.
Additionally, his 10 strikeouts through four innings are the most in postseason history, tied with Patrick Corbin's start in Game 4 of the 2019 NLCS.
Trey Yesavage Was Toronto's Top Prospect
The Blue Jays selected Yesavage with the 20th pick in the 2024 MLB draft. The East Carolina product was among the top players available, and Toronto inked him to a $4.1 million signing bonus.
He opened his professional career in A ball this year and climbed four levels over the course of 25 appearances, with 22 starts. Overall, he went 5-1 with a 3.12 ERA, a 0.97 WHIP, and 160 strikeouts against 41 walks in 98 minor league innings.
MLB Pipeline had him as the 26th-ranked prospect in all of baseball and the top youngster in Toronto's system.
The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues on September 15 when he made his major league debut against the Tampa Bay Rays. In five starts, he went 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA, a 1.43 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts against seven walks in 14 innings. That late-season showing earned him a spot in the team's postseason rotation.
He made the most of it on Sunday.