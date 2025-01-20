Blue Jays Sign Former Orioles Slugger Anthony Santander to Five-Year Deal
The Toronto Blue Jays have been among the finalists for a number of this year's top free agents, but have ultimately failed to make a marquee signing the franchise has longed for. That changed Monday.
The Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year contract with veteran outfielder Anthony Santander, pending a physical, according to multiple reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan indicates that Santander's deal with Toronto is worth upwards of $90 million.
Last year, Santander set career-highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs. His 44 homers trailed only Aaron Judge (58) and Shohei Ohtani (54) for the most in MLB. Santander boasted a .814 OPS and made the first All-Star Game of his career. The former Baltimore Orioles slugger is set to remain in the AL East and make the move north of the border.
Santander, 30, spent the first eight years of his career with the Orioles. He's hit 28 or more home runs in each of the last three seasons. He figures to provide more offensive prowess to a Blue Jays team that lacked power in 2024, having hit the fifth-fewest home runs (156) in MLB. Only the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins had less.