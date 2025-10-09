SI

Blue Jays Spray Champagne to 'New York, New York' After Eliminating Yankees in Bronx

Toronto is spreading the news.

Dan Lyons

via FS1
The Blue Jays punched their ticket to the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night, taking down the Yankees 5–2 in Game 4 of their ALDS series. Eliminating New York in the Bronx is a special accomplishment for any team, especially an AL East rival, and Toronto wasn't shy with its locker room celebration.

As the Blue Jays doused each other with champagne, as is tradition, a familiar song bellowed through the visiting Yankee Stadium locker room: Frank Sinatra's signature Big Apple tune, "Theme from New York, New York."

When Sinatra sings "start spreading the news..." this isn't usually the kind of celebration that baseball fans picture.

It was none other than manager John Schneider who got the festivities going, with an extremely NSFW speech leading up to "start spreading the news, b------," before the entire team let the corks pop.

Toronto certainly earned it, edging the Yankees out for the AL East crown via tiebreaker with an 8–5 head-to-head record over them during the regular season. The Blue Jays ultimately clinched the top seed in the American League, and used red-hot hitting by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho, Ernie Clement and Alejandro Kirk to send New York home. Eight Toronto pitchers combined for a brilliant performance in a bullpen game on Wednesday, scattering six hits and six walks to hold the Yankees to just two runs, while striking out 10.

The Blue Jays will face the winner of Friday night's ALDS Game 5 between the Mariners and Tigers in Seattle in the ALCS.

Dan Lyons is a staff writer and editor on Sports Illustrated's Breaking and Trending News team. He joined SI for his second stint in November 2024 after a stint as a senior college football writer at Athlon Sports, and a previous run with SI spanning multiple years as a writer and editor. Outside of sports, you can find Dan at an indie concert venue or movie theater.

