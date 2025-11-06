Bo Bichette Destinations: Best Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop in Free Agency
Bo Bichette is a free agent for the first time this offseason, and the 27-year-old should have plenty of suitors coming off an excellent season.
In 2025, Bichette hit .311, with a .357 on-base percentage, while slugging .483. He had 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and only struck out 91 times. Despite missing the final month of the season, he finished second in the American League with 181 hits, and is a career .294 hitter. He missed much of the postseason due to a knee injury, but gutted it out to play in all seven World Series games, slashing .348/.444/.478, which included a massive Game 7 home run.
Bichette has been a shortstop for his entire career, but he’ll almost certainly move off the position going forward. He finished 2025 with -13 outs above average, which ranked dead last among MLB shortstops, as did his -11 defensive runs saved. Any team signing him will be doing so for his bat and hoping he can transition to second or third base.
Here’s a look at four teams who could be in the mix to sign the first-time free agent this offseason.
Toronto Blue Jays
For pretty much all of 2025, it was a foregone conclusion that this was Bichette’s last season with the Blue Jays. While it may not be likely that the two-time All-Star returns to Toronto, I think there might be a chance after how the World Series ended. The Blue Jays drafted Bichette with the 66th pick in the 2016 MLB draft, and he came up through the system alongside fellow franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The duo got the franchise to within two outs of its first championship since 1993, but came up just short. That could lead to a rallying cry to try and run it back with many of the same guys in place.
Toronto already has $193 million on the books for next season, so handling another big, long-term deal might be hard. But Bichette is coming off an excellent season, and the Blue Jays will be much better with him than without.
San Francisco Giants
The Giants need bats after finishing 22nd in OPS (.697), 25th in batting average (.235), and 19th in home runs (173) during the 2025 season. They already landed a left-handed thumper in Rafael Devers, signed Willy Adames last offseason, and Matt Chapman likely has a few good years left. Lefty power bat Bryce Eldridge has also arrived. But all those big bats need someone to get on base in front of them. Bichette owns a .294 career batting average, would fit perfectly in that role and pair well with Jung Hoo Lee atop the team’s lineup.
With Adames entrenched at shortstop, a move to second base would be in the cards, and that would be great news for San Francisco. Giants second basemen slashed a woeful .217/.273/.343 in 2025. That .616 OPS ranked 27th in baseball for the position. Bichette would be a massive upgrade.
Detroit Tigers
Tigers starting second baseman Gleyber Torres is heading into free agency, coming off a solid season. While Detroit could attempt to bring him back, they could use an upgrade to the lineup, and Bichette would be a fit. Tigers second basemen posted an OPS of .755 in 2025, which ranked third in baseball. Conversely, the team’s third basemen posted an OPS of .628, which ranked 27th. Bichette could fill either role, making up for the loss of Torres, or elevating a position that struggled all year.
The Tigers only have $62.3 million in salary committed for 2026 and could reduce that further if they follow through with a rumored plan to trade Tarik Skubal. There is plenty of room to spend, and spend big. Detroit was arguably the best team in baseball before a late-season swoon. A few smart additions could take the franchise to the next level.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox could lose Alex Bregman this offseason after he opted out of his contract. That would leave an obvious fit for Bichette, who is four years younger. Bregman posted an .821 OPS and hit 18 home runs in 2025, while Bichette was at .840 and also hit 18 bombs. He added a .923 OPS in the postseason and provided a serious spark for Toronto after missing more than a month with a knee injury.
If Boston is considering bringing back Bregman, there is no reason not to approach Bichette.