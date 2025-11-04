Alex Bregman Destinations: Best Landing Spots for Three-Time All-Star in Free Agency
Alex Bregman is back on the market a year after he waited until February to sign with the Red Sox. Given how he performed in 2025, it’s unlikely he’ll be sitting around as long this offseason.
Boston inked Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract shortly before spring training in 2025. That caused a whole lot of drama for the organization, but their newly acquired All-Star did his job while staying above all that. As part of his deal, he was allowed to opt out after one season. He exercised that right on Monday.
In 114 games, Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. His .821 OPS was his best since 2019, and he produced 3.4 fWAR and a wRC+ of 125. All of those numbers might have been better had he not dealt with a midseason quad injury.
Bregman should be a hot commodity this offseason. He had a bounce-back season, and at 31 he’s still young enough to have productive years ahead of him.
Boston Red Sox
A return to Beantown makes the most sense by far. Yes, Bregman opted out of his deal, but that’s not because he didn’t have a successful partnership with the Red Sox. He’s a perfect fit there, especially with Rafael Devers gone and a great group of young players around him. He’s a veteran with two World Series rings who can help guys like Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer grow. Boston would be wise to shell out the money to bring Bregman back.
Detroit Tigers
This is another obvious fit due to his history with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. Detroit had Colt Keith, Andy Ibáñez, and Zach McKinstry playing third base this year, so Bregman would be a significant upgrade. Gleyber Torres might be back in free agency, but if he’s not, the Tigers will need to reshuffle their infield and add to it. Bregman has had decent results at Comerica Park during his career. He has a slash line of .242/.309/.475 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 24 games. That works out to a wRC+ of 112.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners got very little out of their corner infielders early in 2025, which made landing two at the trade deadline vitally important. Seattle succeeded, adding Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, both of whom are set to hit free agency. Enter Bregman, who would fit the team’s approach and be a great fit, hitting in front of or protecting Cal Raleigh. He has spent a lot of time in Seattle thanks to his years with the Astros, though he hasn’t hit well in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park. Bregman has played 53 games there and hit .259 with five home runs and 17 RBIs, with an underwhelming wRC+ of 95.
Philadelphia Phillies
Speculation is swirling that the Phillies could try to move Alec Bohm this winter. It wouldn’t be shocking if that were the case. The 29-year-old has one year left on his contract and produced a wRC+ of 105 and 1.7 fWAR in 2025. Bregman would present a sizable upgrade both offensively and defensively. The Phillies were run out of the playoffs by the Dodgers in the NLDS and need more punch in their lineup. Bohm has a lifetime postseason OPS of .666, while Bregman has 19 career postseason home runs. It would be costly to add him, and Philadelphia is going to have to shell out a ton to bring Kyle Schwarber back. But if the Phillies are serious about challenging the Dodgers, adding Bregman would make a strong statement.