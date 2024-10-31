Bob Costas to Retire From Baseball Play-by-Play Announcing After 44-Year Career
Bob Costas is retiring from baseball play-by-play broadcasting after an iconic 44-year career, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, which was confirmed by Costas.
Costas, who is enshrined in Cooperstown as a broadcaster for his legendary career, told The Athletic that he would prefer to formally address his status at a later date, but did confirm that he was in fact retiring. Costas's final MLB call was when the New York Yankees won Game 4 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Oct. 10 to clinch a spot in the ALCS.
The 72-year-old Costas will still be seen from time-to-time on MLB Network, where he will serve in an emeritus role as a studio analyst. Costas has been MLB Network's lead play-by-play announcer since the network's inception in 2009.
Costas's contract as a play-by-play announcer with MLB Network was up at the end of the 2024 season, but he made his decision that this would be his final year prior to the season beginning, according to Marchand's report.
Costas began his play-by-play career 44 years ago, and has called three World Series and 10 league championships in his career.