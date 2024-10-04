Bobby Witt Jr. Watched Derek Jeter Clips to Prep for Yankees' Playoff Atmosphere
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. grew up idolizing Derek Jeter, and as Witt and his teammates prepare to face the New York Yankees in the ALDS, the young star is turning to the Hall of Famer for inspiration.
Witt told reporters Friday in the Bronx that he’s been watching highlights of Jeter’s signature October moments to get a better idea of what the atomsphere in Yankee Stadium will be like when the series begins on Saturday night.
"I was watching his highlights—postseason highlights—recently, actually," Witt said. "And just being able to take the field that he did is kind of special. It gives me chills just thinking about it.
"It was actually last night, and on the train ride and stuff. Just being able to see it, just because of how the stadium is, how the fans are. I just wanted to take it all into perspective."
Witt added that his two favorite players growing up were Jeter and Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia. He wore No. 17 in high school because it’s a combination of both players’ numbers (Jeter’s No. 2 and Pedroia’s No. 15) and still has both of their jerseys hanging up in his bedroom at his parents’ house.
Witt, 24, was already regarded as one of the top young stars in the game but took an even bigger leap forward with Kansas City this year, leading the majors with a .332 batting average, and was a major reason why the Royals went from losing 106 games last year to making their first postseason appearance since 2015.
Although he hasn’t played in the Bronx in October, Witt has already managed to quiet opposing crowds in the playoffs. He drove in the winning run in both of Kansas City’s wins over the Baltimore Orioles in the wild-card round.