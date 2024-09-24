Braves' Austin Riley to Miss Remainder of 2024 Season With Broken Hand
If the Atlanta Braves make the playoffs this season, they will head into October baseball without star third baseman Austin Riley.
Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that a CT scan of Riley's broken hand on Monday concluded that it won't heal fast enough to allow him to contribute in the postseason.
Riley suffered the injury by getting hit by a pitch in the Braves' 3–1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 18. He was placed on the 15-day injured list the following day and initially hoped to be back for the Braves' playoff run.
Riley, a two-time All-Star, batted .256/.322/.461 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 110 games this season.
Entering Tuesday's slate of games, Atlanta (85–71) sits 1.5 games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks (87–70) for the third and final National League wild-card spot. The Braves are set to begin a three-game series Tuesday at Truist Park against the New York Mets, who are two games ahead of Atlanta in the wild-card race.
The Braves have made the playoffs in six straight seasons dating back to 2018, winning the NL East crown each year. The Philadelphia Phillies officially put an end to the Braves' divisional reign by clinching the NL East title on Monday night.