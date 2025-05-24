Braves Player Made Worst Base-Running Blunder of the MLB Season in Loss vs. Padres
The dominant return of Ronald Acuna Jr. during Friday's Braves-Padres game was unfortunately overshadowed by one of the most embarrassing base-running blunders you'll see this season.
In the bottom of the ninth when Atlanta was down 2-1, Braves' Ozzie Albies recorded a base hit to center field with Eli White, the tying run, on second base. White was on his way to third but erroneously thought Albies's hit was caught by Jackson Merrill, so he turned around and ran back to second.
White then got easily tagged out at second, and the Braves lost the game on the next at bat.
Watch that brutal moment below:
And check out the baffled reaction from Braves third base coach Matt Tuiasosopo:
Just an all-time bad mistake.
Albies's ball landed a good five to 10 yards in front of Merrill, and on top of that the home crowd at Truist Park was making quite a bit of noise, so it's hard to believe White thought he was doubled off. He'll have a tough time living this one down.
The Braves and Padres will play two more games to close out the series this weekend.