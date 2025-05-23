Braves Star Ronald Acuna Blasts Home Run in First Plate Appearance in Nearly a Year
Atlanta Braves star and former National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. made his return to the lineup for the first time in nearly a year on Friday night from a torn ACL, and he made sure to make his first at-bat of the season count.
On the first pitch he saw from San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta, Acuna turned on a 93 mile-per-hour four-seam fastball and blasted a 467-foot home run to left center. The ball exited at 115.5 miles per hour, making the home run the second-longest and third-hardest hit first-pitch leadoff home run since 2015, according to MLB reporter Sarah Langs.
The home run sent the Truist Park crowd into an absolute frenzy.
The Braves are hoping the return of Acuna to the lineup will spark Atlanta's offense as the calendar hits late May. Entering Friday, the Braves are 24-25 on the season, 7.5 games out of first place in the National League East.