Braves Call Up Veteran Closer Craig Kimbrel From Triple A After Disastrous Loss
The Atlanta Braves are calling up veteran pitcher Craig Kimbrel from Triple A, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported, after the Arizona Diamondbacks scored seven runs in the top of the ninth inning in Thursday's contest to force an 11-10 loss for the Braves.
It was a disaster for Braves closing pitchers Scott Blewett, who gave up four runs in his outing with three home runs, and Raisel Iglesias, who gave up another four runs.
Thursday's loss marked the Braves' fourth in a row, and they were swept by the Diamondbacks. Something definitely needs to change in the Braves' bullpen, and that may start with nine-time All-Star Kimbrel being called up.
Kimbrel's been playing on a minor league contract with the Braves this season after he was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles last season.
There will be a lot of pressure on Kimbrel to perform as well as he did early on in his career when he played for the Braves from 2010-14. He was a four-time All-Star, four-time NL saves leader and the NL Rookie of the Year in that span.
In 18 minor league games this year, Kimbrel's posted a 2.00 ERA with 23 strikeouts and three saves.
The Braves' three-game series against the San Francisco Giants starts on Friday night.